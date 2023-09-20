“Dear Terry…” locals walk, run, bike and scoot for cancer research

The theme for this year’s Terry Fox run was Dear Terry, participants were encouraged to write to Fox about how his legacy has inspired them.

Locally, this year’s Terry Fox run was a resounding success, according to Volunteer Bureau member Bill Michl. There were 41 registrations and collectively $2,934 was raised for Cancer research.

Michl wanted to send out a big “thank-you” to the local businesses that made donations towards prizes and refreshments at the event: Health Access Centre, (Walmart gift card, lunch and art sets, fruit, granola bars and juice) The Place, (prime rib roast and fruit) Buck or Two (water fun toys) Salvation Army (Water and Gatorade) Asselin Transportation (Porta-Potty) Town of Fort Frances (venue and bathroom facilities).

“The Volunteer Bureau is extremely grateful to Laura Bruyere for organizing the event,” Michl said. “As well as the people helping her, Joyce, Adrianne, Aaron, Wayne, Dawn and Howard. Special thank you to all the participants that walked, ran, biked, scooted and raised money for a truly worthy cause.”

The hope is to grow the event and add even more people next year perhaps making the event bigger with a barbecue or other additions though that all depends on volunteer turnout.

While pushing his brother George Walsh in a wheelchair, long-time Terry Fox Run participant Sandy Stalker said, “Terry ran a marathon every day, the least we can do is run five kilometres.” The brothers estimate that they have participated in every Terry Fox Run since the fundraiser’s inception in 1981.