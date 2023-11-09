Curbside recycling resumes; glass now included

Last Friday, Mayor Andrew Hallikas along with fellow Councilors, and Municipal Staff gathered to officially inaugurate our brand new recycling facility. The new building comes with significant enhancements and as such the Town has announced that with the resumption of curbside pickup, glass containers can now be included in the curbside recycling program.

In a press release the town expressed appreciation to residents for their co-operation.

“Our resilient Town residents rose to the occasion when curbside recycling services were unexpectedly halted in June. Despite the added community effort required to transport recyclables to the depot, we successfully collected a total of 105 tonnes of materials during the summer months. This achievement represents 81% of the volume from the previous year, which is a remarkable result, considering the additional work done by our community,” said the release.

The Town expressed special recognition to the team that led the project.

“Within a five-month period, they overcame the challenges of a total fire loss, through demolition, clean‐up, engineering and design, tendering, and construction award. Today, we proudly celebrate the reopening of our newly rebuilt recycling facility.

“Thank you to Public Works for their exceptional efforts and hard work in handling recycling all summer long.

“Lastly, thank you to all the residents for your invaluable assistance during this time. Your support has been instrumental and deeply appreciated.”

Residents are to refer back to their regular pick-up schedule – recycling pick-up will follow that schedule starting this week. The compactor is available for drop-offs for those who need that service.