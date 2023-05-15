COVID-19 outbreak declared in Rainycrest Special Care Unit

Riverside Health Care has declared a COVID-19 Outbreak in the Special Care Unit (SCU) at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home. The West Wing of the Home has been in COVID-19 outbreak since April 27, 2023.

Enhanced visitor restrictions are in place that permit two (2) visitors or caregivers at a time in the affected units. In addition, visitations with residents must take place in the residents’ rooms, not in common areas. The exception of palliative care visitation will remain in effect.

We kindly ask visitors to continue to monitor for symptoms and please stay home if feeling ill.

There are restrictions on admissions, transfers, discharges, and large group social activities for the SCU and West wing residents until further notice.

We reminded everyone to prevent getting and spreading infections by:

• Washing hands often, for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer,

• Maintaining good cough and sneeze etiquette (into a tissue, your sleeve or elbow),

• Putting all used tissues in the garbage right away,

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, and

• Staying at home if sick, to avoid spreading infections to others.

• Visitors should only visit one Resident per visit in outbreak areas,

• N95 masks will be required by both staff and visitors in designated outbreak areas,

• Additional PPE to be worn as instructed when visiting anyone in isolation.

Our Outbreak Management Team continues to monitor the situation. The care and safety of our residents, team members and families are a top priority.

We thank everyone for their understanding and continued support at this time.