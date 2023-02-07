Covid-19 outbreak declared at La Verendrye hospital

Riverside Health Care in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit has declared COVID-19 Outbreak at La Verendrye General Hospital First Floor Inpatient Unit.

To further enhance our team’s ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, additional precautions are being taken including, but not limited to:

General visitors will be restricted for First Floor inpatients with the exceptions of: Obstetrical and pediatric patients can have (1) support person, Critically ill can have one (1) support person, Palliative patients can have up to four (4) visitors, two (2) at a time, and One (1) essential caregiver.

Cohorting of staff

N95 masks will be required by both staff and visitors in designated areas,

The Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the situation. The care and safety of our patients, team members and families are a top priority.

We recognize the immense responsibility our hospital, long term care and community service team’s carry each day in their efforts to provide both quality and safe care. We thank everyone for their understanding and continued support at this time.