COVID-19 Outbreak declared at La Verendrye General Hospital

Riverside Health Care, in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit, has declared a COVID-19 Outbreak at La Verendrye General Hospital (LVGH).

This outbreak is isolated to the First Floor In-Patient Unit of the facility.

Currently, visitation is limited to two individuals at a time, per patient, and only one patient may be seen during each visit. Medical masking is required for all visitors on the first-floor in-patient unit. If you are visiting someone who requires additional precautions or is in isolation, an N95 mask is mandatory. Staff may also require visitors to wear additional personal protective equipment (PPE) depending on the specific situation.

Riverside is asking all visitors to screen for symptoms and avoid visiting patients at LVGH if symptomatic. Alternative arrangements for admission may also be required.

There are no restrictions on hospital services at this time.

The Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the situation. The care and safety of our patients and staff members are a top priority.

We understand the challenges and hindrances posed by outbreak and thank everyone for their understanding and continued cooperation and support.