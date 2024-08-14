COVID-19 Outbreak at Rainy River Health Centre Long Term Care Home Declared Over

Riverside Health Care, in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit, has declared an end to the COVID-19 outbreak at Rainy River Health Centre.

We would like to remind everyone that we remain a mask-friendly facility and we encourage our team members and visitors to be diligent in always preventing the spread of infection. While visitor restrictions have been lifted, we continue to ask that any individual experiencing symptoms of illness refrain from visiting.

Our top priority is the health and safety of all residents, family members, other loved ones, and our staff members.

The public is reminded to prevent getting and spreading infections by:

Washing hands often, for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer,

Maintaining good cough and sneeze etiquette (into a tissue, your sleeve or elbow),

Putting all used tissues in the garbage right away,

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, and

Staying at home if sick, to avoid spreading infections to others.

We understand the challenges and hindrances posed by an outbreak and thank everyone for their understanding and continued cooperation and support.