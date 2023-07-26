Counselling services sees lower referral rates during summer seasons

School-based clinicians are available over the summer for continuity of counselling services.

Tracey Idle, mental health leader for the Rainy River District School Board (RRDSB), says that while students tend not to pursue counselling services over the summer, it’s still important to know that counselling is available.

“I think a lot of the reason that students seek out counselling services is because of pressure, whether that’s academic or social,” she said. “And so I think that when it’s summer, they’re not feeling that pressure as much. I think they feel better. I think, also, people tend to go on vacation and holidays, and so they’re just not pursuing those services as much.”

Idle says that RRDSB clinicians work year-round and are contracted through the Kenora–Rainy River Districts Child and Family Services.

During the school year, services are offered in the school. However, during the summer, services are provided either at the Kenora–Rainy River Districts Child and Family Services offices or at a mutually agreed upon meeting place.

Idle adds that parents can contact her at tracey.idle@rrdsb.com or 807-275-4992 if they would like to make a referral.

“Usually it’s teachers who would make the referral, in consultation with parents,” Idle says, explaining how referrals are made during the school year.

She adds that four referrals were made just the day prior.

For parents who are unclear about what signs to look out for, Idle suggests making use of the brochures available at Kenora–Rainy River Districts Child and Family Services or online resources such as the School of Mental Health Ontario.

“[I usually] refer them to the School of Mental Health Ontario for parents and caregivers. And it’s called ‘noticing mental health concerns for your child,’” Idle says.

The organization says that the signs that may include a mental health concern for older children and teens include outbursts of anger or distress, frequent irritability, feelings of anxiety and panic, excessive worries and fears about safety, school refusal, use of drugs or alcohol, withdrawal from family and friends, declining motivation and grades, ongoing negative remarks about self or changes in eating and sleeping patterns.

For students experiencing difficulties with their thoughts, feelings and emotions, Idle emphasizes that support is available.

“They can still access it over the summer. It doesn’t have to be just in school,” she says.