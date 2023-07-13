Council launches search for new CAO

Fort Frances town council voted Monday night to create an ad hoc committee, made up of the mayor and two councillors, supported by the human resources department, to launch a search for a new CAO.

Travis Rob has been serving in the role on an interim capacity since the departure of Faisal Anwar. Rob’s six-month term is set to expire in October. His service as interim CAO doesn’t bar him from being awarded the permanent position.

Council was presented with the option to seek an outside firm to assist in the search. However, mayor Hallikas felt that headhunting firms hadn’t produced recruitment results any better than in-house searches. The ad hoc search committee would also save money for the Town, he noted.