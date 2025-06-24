Council gives Salvation Army a break on rent

There could be no question about the help provided to Fort Frances families through the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas hamper campaign.

The question during town council’s June 23 meeting was how much the municipality could help the church’s local corps.

The Salvation Army’s Fort Frances Corps asked council to reduce or waive the rental fee for the East End Hall for the 2025 Christmas Hamper Campaign to be held Dec. 1-19, 2025.

“We have utilized East End Hall for the past two years and it would go a long way in alleviating anxiety for our clients who are used to coming to this site for their hampers if we are able to come to a mutually beneficial agreement for 2025,” Ryan Daw, the Fort Frances Corps’ community and family services coordinator, wrote in a June 2, 2025, letter to council.

Rent for 20 full days in 2023 cost the group $2,439 for its December campaign. In 2024, Daw said they anticipated a minimal increase of 2.5 per cent based on discussions with Nathan Young, the town’s recreation and culture manager.

“However, when the permit arrived, the quoted full-day rate for 19 days came to $3,467.40,” Daw wrote.

“After addressing the discrepancy, Nathan offered the half-day rate for a total of $2,394.00 (HST included) to Dec 20, 2024. This offer averted a major challenge for the 2024 location.”

But they were told the full-day rate would be applied this year, “which is beyond our budget as a non-profit charity,” he said.

Mayor Andrew Hallikas said the money spent when the Salvation Army cuts a cheque for rent could be better used in their charitable efforts.

“They’re feeding more and more people on a regular basis,” he said.

Indeed, the hamper campaign in 2024 served 279 households, which accounted for 528 people. As much as 13,905 pounds of food and toys valued at $3,486.50 was distributed. That was a 12 per cent increase in households over the previous year.

In 2023, $31,905 was spent purchasing food for the hampers while $36,910 was spent on food in 2024.

“We were able to bring this number under control as more Adopt a Families stepped up, after an urgent plea, to assist,” Daw said.

“Notably, the food budget for both years over extended.”

Councillor Wendy Brunetta said she would be in favour of supporting the reimbursement of all rental fees this year.

“They do support so many families in our community that are struggling,” she said.

Deputy mayor Michael Behan expressed concern that such a reimbursement would account for almost 25 per cent of the budget.

“I think that’s a quarter of our budget and that’s too much for one organization,” he said.

Council decided to charge the Salvation Army the half-day rate for 20 days for a total fee of $2,277 plus taxes.