Council agrees on direction for Sunny Cove

Fort Frances council decided on a strategic course of action to bring to the Kiwanis Club for rehabilitating Sunny Cove Camp.

Council heard when it met July 14 that municipal staff have two preferred options from a list of four. Both Options 1 and 2 in tandem will be brought to the service club.

The first option is to continue with the Russell Hall rehabilitation work with a change in scope and re-tendering to obtain appropriate capital pricing in-line with the previously approved capital commitment.

The town would seek additional partners to support ongoing maintenance and usage. Possibilities include fundraising, sponsorship opportunities, and expanded programming.

Option 2 is to clear the site of derelict buildings and to shift focus to programming that does not rely on indoor facilities, enhance access to RV sites, campsites, and open park space for broader public use.

A lower capital investment is needed to reopen Kiwanis Sunny Cove for seasonal use. It requires reduced operating costs that may lead to decreased revenue and less community programming.

That second option provides flexibility for phased future development such as rebuilding Russell Hall or a new facility when funding becomes available. The town would seek government funding for new site work.

If council chose the second route, the Kiwanis Club would continue to be consulted regarding the use of the property, and any agreements or memorandums would be executed to ensure that the use is not in violation of any covenants on the property.

Councillor Wendy Brunetta agreed with the recommendation.

“I notice that it’s not Option 1 or 2,” she said.

“It is Option 1 and 2. I’m assuming that means that if Option 1 does not come about then we will go to Option 2. Is that correct?”

“Yes, we are recommending Option 1 and 2 combined,” said Jonathan Burrows, the town’s chief building official.

“We will be proceeding with trying and attempting to rehabilitate Russell Hall as well look for options that clear away any derelict buildings or buildings that may be in the way of potential programming.”

If either of those options fail, staff would focus on another course of action preferred by council, he said.

Coun. John McTaggart asked if clearing derelict buildings and focusing on outdoor programming is consistent with the Kiwanis Club’s desires.

Burrow said all options before council have been brought to the club to keep them apprised of the possibilities.

“Everything is still kind of on the table,” Burrows said.

“They would just like to see how these options play out.”

Burrows said staff is looking to see what kind of direction council would support.

“They are willing to entertain other options in programming for the site,” he said.

After the town and the club decides a direction, staff will work with the club to develop a programming and operational strategy to be brought back to council.

“Obviously they don’t want to see the use of the site stray too far away from a campsite or a camp used by the public,” Burrows said.

“But they are willing to see the use of the facilities potentially be tweaked to accommodate further programming.”

“I think, first of all, we as council need to decide are we prepared to run Sunny Cove the way the agreement is,” Coun. Steven Maki said.

“And that is as a youth camp. Now keep in mind, 25 years ago Kiwanis had to raise $50,000 a year to run the thing with volunteers.”

It will cost the municipality more than $100,000 to run a youth camp. And that’s money above what it will cost to rehabilitate the site.

“Are we prepared to swallow a couple hundred-thousand dollars a year to run it as a youth camp?” Maki said.

“I would suggest not.”

Maki said the first option is off his list, but Option 2 might be preferable.

Option 3 is to explore funding options for either renovating the current facility or constructing a new one for alternative uses. Potential uses include a training centre or shared community space which would open opportunities for partnerships and sponsorships. It would require higher capital costs, which may be unfeasible without securing external funding.

Maki said the third option is undesirable.

Coun. Michael Behan said he isn’t sure how the site would be used if the other buildings are removed.

“These direction options were posed very broadly to introduce council to a wide array of where they would like to see administration proceed,” Burrows said and added that Options 1 and 2 would not clear the site of all buildings.

“We would be looking at clearing the smaller buildings that may be derelict, but also looking at maintaining some of the existing structures for continued use with Russell Hall,” he said.

Option 4 from administration’s list was to look into the sale or lease of the Sunny Cove property to an interested party.

Council agreed with the recommendation to proceed with Option 1 and 2.