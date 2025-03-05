Correction and update regarding Wright Avenue fire

In yesterday’s issue of the Fort Frances Bulletin, the address of a house that caught fire in the early morning was incorrectly listed as 710 Webster Avenue.

In fact, the address of the house was 710 Wright Avenue.

The Times apologizes for any confusion this may have caused.

Additional information from the Fort Frances Fire and Rescue Services noted the fire was successfully brought under control, and firefighters conducted a thorough search of the premises to ensure no victims were trapped inside. They also completed a detailed overhaul to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

According to the Fort Frances Fire and Rescue Services, the fire is not considered suspicious, but remains under investigation. The public was in no danger during the incident.