CORRECTION: Advance voting to be held at Library

In Tuesday’s edition of the Fort Frances Bulletin, it was noted that advanced voting for the Ontario election was the be held at the Memorial Sports Centre from today until Saturday, February 22, 2025. This was based off information available on the Elections Ontario website at that time.

Unfortunately, we were made aware that information was incorrect and advanced polls will be held at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre during the same time period, as well as on Election Day next Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Additionally, those with voter cards that direct them to the Memorial Sports Centre will also need to cast their vote at the Library.

The Times apologizes for any confusion this may have caused