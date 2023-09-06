Correction

Last week we wrote that family of the late Hermina Fletcher was suing both Lindsey Coyle and Riverside Health Care (Riverside). After the article was published we were informed that the family filed to remove Riverside from the suit on May 18, 2023; they will be pursuing a civil suit against Coyle herself. According to the Fletcher family’s attorney Douglas Judson, Coyle has yet to file a statement of defense in this suit, and it has yet to be heard in court.

In her criminal case, Coyle is set to be sentenced later this fall after pleading guilty to Criminal Negligence Causing Death.