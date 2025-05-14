Confederation College celebrates graduates of Women in Skilled Trades program

Confederation College in Fort Frances recognized the newest graduates of their Women in Skilled Trades apprenticeship program.

In a ceremony held at the College’s Rainy River District Campus early in the afternoon of May 13, 2025, college administrators and faculty celebrated the achievements of the most recent cohort of graduates from the Women in Skilled Trades Pre-Apprenticeship Heavy Duty Equipment Technician training program, an initiative that allows women looking to take a career in the trades industry an opportunity to learn essential skills and gain hands-on experience.

The program is funded through the Government of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. As part of the program, which began for local students in the fall of 2024, those enrolled studied math and communications, received safety and Level 1 Heavy Duty Equipment Technician training and received secondary trade exposure in welding. The program also provided employment preparation and mining training to students, all in the goal of helping them enter into and advance through a career in the in-demand trades.

Local graduates of Confederation College’s Women in Skilled Trades Pre-Apprenticeship Heavy Duty Equipment Technician training program, along with faculty members, posed for a photo following the ceremony that saw the women receive certification of their program completion on May 13, 2025. – Ken Kellar photo Trinity Lee-Ward, left, received her recognition of Achievement for completing the Women in Skilled Trades Pre-Apprenticeship Heavy Duty Equipment Technician training program at Confederation College’s Rainy River Campus from campus manager Brian Tucker. – Ken Kellar photo

According to information provided by the College, the Rainy River Campus sought the assistance of several local businesses to help make the local arm of the program a success.

“Several partners contributed to making the program a reality, including the Rainy River District School Board, Don Tucker Limited, and Fusion Welding,” Confederation College campus manager Brian Tucker explained in an email.

“Several local companies offered up to 8 weeks long paid placements for students after they had finished the classroom portion of the program. Placement providers included New Gold, Derden Forest Products/McCool Trucking, RGB Trucking, West Fraser, and Ricci’s Trucking in Dryden.”

In total, 10 women completed the program and are prepared to enter the trades.