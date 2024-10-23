Community Partners in Fort Frances Launch an Awareness Campaign on Homelessness

To address homelessness in our community, the Fort Frances Homelessness Committee, made up of local community partners, is launching an awareness campaign. Homelessness is a systemic issue affecting everyone, and we need your support to find lasting solutions.

Our campaign, entitled “There’s No Place Like a Home,” aims to unite community members, local organizations, and government agencies to tackle homelessness together. By raising awareness and encouraging dialogue, we can create effective strategies to help those in need.

Watch for a series of social media posts on “Out of the Cold – FF Homelessness Committee” page and community partner pages, highlighting what homelessness looks like in our community.

Then on Saturday, November 16, the committee, in partnership with the Fort Frances Lakers, will host a culminating event called “Hockey & Homelessness” in recognition of National Housing Day (Nov. 22). In addition to sharing information on homelessness, we will be accepting donations of winter accessories (hats, mitts, socks, etc).

Throughout our campaign, we hope our community will join us in a conversation about homelessness and, when called upon, help us bridge the gaps and continue to support those in need.