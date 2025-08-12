Community Living Fort Frances and District appoints new CEO

The Board of Directors for Community Living Fort Frances and District (CLFFD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robyn Melville as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 14, 2025.

Robyn brings over 13 years of experience in the developmental services sector and has been a valued member of the CLFFD team since 2014. Over the past decade, she has held a variety of roles, most recently serving as Director of Community Support Services and Supported Employment & Intake Lead. In this role, she oversaw key programs and services across the district, led strategic initiatives, and strengthened operational practices.

Her passion for fostering inclusive communities, collaborative leadership style, and deep connection to the people and families we support make her exceptionally well-prepared to guide the organization into its next chapter.

“Robyn’s commitment to the developmental services sector is evident in everything she does,” said Julie Crichton, Chair of the Board of Directors.

“Her knowledge of our organization, her leadership experience, and her clear vision for the future will serve us well in this next chapter.”

The Board of Directors extends its full confidence and support to Robyn as she assumes this leadership role and looks forward to working with her to further the mission and vision of CLFFD.

We also express our sincere appreciation to Ted Scholten for his leadership over the past three years and wish him the best as he begins the next chapter.