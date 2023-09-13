Colling named new chief of paramedic service for DRRSB

The District of Rainy River Services Board (DRRSB) has announced their new chief of paramedic services will be starting in their new role beginning next week.

In a press release from the Board released this morning, it was revealed that Joshua Colling will be stepping into the role within the region on September 18, 2023. Colling previously served as the joint Fire Chief for the Townships of Alberton, Chapple, Emo and La Vallee from 2015 until 2020, and has previous experience working with the Rainy River District Paramedic Service.

“In his previous role as Fire Chief, Colling led significant projects involving municipal, provincial, and federal governments, as well as Indigenous communities,” the release notes.

“Most recently, he worked as the Operations Manager for the Office of the Fire Marshal’s North West/Northern Protection Program, where he has been responsible for the leadership and oversight of 61 fire stations across Unincorporated Ontario.”

In addition to providing daily direction to staff, the release states Colling has also been responsible for staffing and resource planning, emergency and capital planning, and equipment and asset management.

In previous reporting from the Fort Frances Times when Colling left his role as Fire Chief for the local municipalities, he noted that he had received plenty of support from communities and his own team members, which helped him perform his job well.

“You take it a day at a time,” Colling said at the time.

“It is just how you manage it and how you lead your team. We had a great team. They make things flow. Everybody does their job and things come together.”

The release from the DRRSB also notes that Colling is also an active member of the community at large, serving as a coach for the Fort Frances Minor Hockey Association as well as a board member for the Safe Communities organization.

“We look forward to Colling joining us on September 18, 2023,” the DRRSB said.

– with files from Merna Emara