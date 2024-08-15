CN lift bridge collapses

The CN lift brigs near 5-mile Road collapsed yesterday afternoon, cutting rail ties between Fort Frances and Thunder Bay, and blocking marine traffic.

A statement released by the Town of Fort Frances confirmed the collapse, and cautioned boaters to avoid the area.

“The Town of Fort Frances is currently monitoring the situation and is prepared to activate the Emergency Control Group if necessary. We are in contact with CN and are awaiting an update.

At this time, we have no additional information but will provide updates as they become available.

The CN lift bridge at 5-mile collapsed yesterday afternoon, leaving the channel impassable to marine traffic. Photos by Allan Bradbury, Rainy Lake Boat Taxi and the Rainy Lake Property Owners Association

For those using the lake, including boaters, please avoid the affected area and exercise caution.

Thank you for your attention to this matter,” said the release.

According to an initial release from CN, crews have responded to the incident. The company confirmed that the waterway is currently impassable to marine traffic, and that the cause of the incident is under investigation.

No trains were involved in the incident, and no injuries have been reported.

No additional information has been released at this time.

The blocked waterway is an access point for properties on the lake which lack road access. Boats and barges service these properties with supplies and propane.

Al Boivin of Rainy Lake Boat Taxi is one of the service providers who operates on the lake. He posted a photo of the collapse on his social media feed, stating, “Well that’s the end of the 100 plus year old lift bridge.”