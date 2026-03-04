Clearview Co-op giving back to the community as equity cheques go out

Local shoppers and motorists who have signed up to be part of Clearview Co-op in west Fort Frances should be checking their mail, as the company has sent out its most recent round of equity cheques.

Clearview Co-op is a southeastern Manitoba based business that follows the co-operative model that is familiar to many who have driven through Winnipeg and other parts of the province. Local shoppers and motorists can sign up to become members of a particular Co-op collective for a one time fee, and as the business makes a profit, a portion of the profit is returned to the co-op members via cheque. Started in the agricultural world by a small group of farmers, Cleaview Co-op has expanded to over 20 locations which offer food, fuel, convenience, agricultural services and more.

Clearview Co-op Fort Frances manager Ahmed, left, and Clearview Co-op CEO Martin Trudeau pose with one of the equity cheques that will be hitting members’ mailboxes in the near future. As part of the Co-op business model, a portion of the franchise’s profits is distributed back to members in the form of equity cheques. – Liam Oliver Neilson photo

Clearview Co-op opened its Fort Frances location in 2023 following the company’s purchase of the former Husky gas station. Clearview Co-op Marketing and Communications Coordinator Jason Funk said that the business keeps members at its very core, which helps set them apart from other franchises and provide value back to their customers.

“At the heart of Clearview Co-op is its members,” Funk said.

“A member is not just a customer, but a part owner of the business. By purchasing a share and using your member number when shopping or purchasing fuel, individuals become connected to the success of Clearview. Members help guide the organization by voting and electing the board of directors who oversee its direction, keeping decision-making local and rooted in community needs.”

Funk noted that the equity cheques that are in the mail for local Co-op members reflect the success of the overall business, with more than $7.5 million going back to members this year. Members can expect to see the cheques arrive in their mailboxes over the next week or two, which Funk said serves as a reminder that shopping local matters, while also providing a benefit as more people struggle to keep up with the rising cost of living.

“For many households, this is a welcome reminder that choosing to shop local truly comes back around,” he said.

“It is not a rebate or a coupon, but a share of the success created together by members across the region. People continue to choose Clearview Co-op because it feels right. Profits stay in the communities where they are earned. Local jobs are supported. Community events, youth programs, and regional initiatives benefit from Clearview’s commitment to reinvest where it matters most, in the communities we serve.”

Funk also said that customers and members of Clearview Co-op can feel a sense of pride in shopping at the store, knowing that every purchase is helping those same community initiatives and supports the business invests in.

Clearview Co-op CEO Martin Trudeau visited the Fort Frances location last week to meet with local store manager Ahmed and noted that he’s excited to see cheques going out to local shoppers as the company continues to grow and support more communities.

“We’re very happy to be here and to move forward,” Trudeau said. “This will be the second time there’s equity cheques going out in this area, but the first full year. It’s pretty exciting, all of our members that bought stuff from us will be getting some kind of equity check back. We’re trying to carry that Co-op brand forward. We’re mostly based in Western Canada right now, but we’re making our way a little bit into Northwestern Ontario. Ahmed here and his team have done a great job, and it’s a great location for us, so we’re really happy to be here.”

For anyone who has yet to sign up with Clearview Co-op, there is a one-time membership fee of $10. Once registered, you will receive an individual membership number that you can then enter every time you purchase gas, food or other products from any Clearview Co-op location.

Fort Frances and area residents can become members of Clearview Co-op by signing up in store or online and paying a one-time membership fee of $10, which then allows them to be receive equity cheques as the organization makes a profit. – Liam Oliver Neilson photo

“As equity cheques arrive in mailboxes, they carry more than financial value,” Funk said.

“They represent decades of cooperation, resilience, and shared success. Clearview Co-op remains a living example that local ownership still matters, and that community-driven business can thrive for generations to come. Come visit us at our Fort Frances location, say hi to Ahmed and his team, and sign up for a membership today. With a one-time fee of $10, it is the membership that keeps giving back for what you already do every day, and if you have any questions about Clearview Co-op or membership, visit our website or contact our Member Services Coordinator, Morgan, at 204-346-2667.”