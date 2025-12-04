Circular Materials to take over Fort Frances recycling as of January 1

As of the first of 2026, Circular Materials will assume management of recycling pick up in the Town of Fort Frances while GFL remains the local contractor.

Circular Materials is a national not-for-profit organization which has been created by companies which produce a significant portion of recyclable refuse. Founding partners for the organization include Costco Wholesale, McDonald’s Canada, Coca-Cola Canada, Proctor & Gamble, Loblaws, Kraft Heinz and many other large international conglomerates that sell the products used in day to day life which generate recyclable trash.

According to the Circular Materials website: “Under the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016, the Blue Box Regulation designates Blue Box materials, including packaging-like and paper products, under Ontario’s new regulatory framework for resource recovery. The regulation makes producers resident in Canada that supply packaging and paper to Ontario consumers fully financially and operationally responsible for their products and packaging at the end of life.”

In an emailed statement, Circular Materials Director of Community and Media Relations for Ontario Jennifer Kerr says the organization’s website should be updated in short order with further information.

“The Fort Frances calendar will be published on the website at circularmaterials.ca/fortfrances shortly and will be shared with the community in early December,” she wrote.

In Fort Frances, Kerr said Circular Materials has contracted with GFL Environmental Inc. which will manage collection.

“GFL Environmental will continue to be the recycling collection contractor in Fort Frances. Starting January 1, 2026, residents can contact GFL directly for questions related to recycling collection service at cm35@gflenv.com or 1-833-835-4351,” she said.

“Residents can find GFL’s contact information and other up-to-date information about recycling Fort Frances at circularmaterials.ca/fortfrances .”

Businesses are not accounted for under the provincial program and will need to manage their own recycling via contract with GFL or other disposal.

Circular Materials is also working with the Town of Fort Frances to confirm continued access to the 6th St. Recycling Depot.

“Residents can continue to drop off their recyclable materials at the depot in 2025,” Kerr wrote. “Circular Materials is working with the Town of Fort Frances to confirm access in 2026 and beyond, in alignment with the requirements in Ontario’s Blue Box Regulation. We will work with the community to keep residents updated.”