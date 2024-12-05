Christmas Cantata this Sunday

This weekend will feature a time-honoured Christmas tradition. The annual Christmas Cantata will be presented by the Fort Frances Choraliers on December 8, at 2 p.m. at New Beginnings Fellowship.

The Cantata is an up-beat, joyful event, with plenty of familiar holiday songs, said choir leader Diane Maxey. “It’s great for families. For everybody – everybody enjoys it,” she said. “We just performed at Rainycrest, and there was plenty of toe tapping.”

For many, the Cantata starts the Christmas season, said Maxey. “People tell us it really gets them in the Christmas spirit,” she said.

Admission is by free will at the door, and refreshments will be served after the performance. New Beginnings Fellowship is located at 1301 Mill Road.

If you’d like to see the show, but can’t make it on the 8th, there will be a second performance on December 15 at First Lutheran Church in International Falls, at 2 p.m.