Christmas Cantata in the works, first rehearsal set for October 30

Christmas Cantata fans, rejoice!

Diane Maxey, long time musical director of the Christmas Cantata and choir, shared on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 that she is once again preparing a Christmas show full of music for early December.

After some initial concerns regarding her original music distributor shutting down due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, Maxey shared that she was once more able to order a cantata from them, and thus will be starting rehearsals for anyone interested in joining her choir in late October.

Maxey said the first rehearsal for new and returning members will be Monday, October 30, 2023 at the New Beginnings Fellowship Church. Maxey said she will have books and rehearsal tracks ready for those who wish to take part, and payment for those books won’t be required at the very first rehearsal. Subsequent rehearsals will take place on November 6, November 13, November 20, November 27 and December 4, with a dress rehearsal on December 9 before the final show on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Rehearsals and the show will also take place at New Beginnings Fellowship.

Maxey said she’s in the process of contacting previous cantata members, but is always looking for more singers who wish to join up. There is a greater need for men in order to achieve a better balanced mix of voices, but all are welcome to come to the first rehearsal and see if it is a good fit for them.

For anyone who has any questions about the cantata, Maxey said they can give her a call at 274-7309.