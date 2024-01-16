Charges laid in High School bomb threat

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in connection with a bomb threat made January 10, 2024, against Fort Frances High School.

On January 11, 2024, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Rainy River District officers, along with members from the Fort Frances Crime Unit and the Fort Frances and Kenora Community Street Crime Unit, arrested a suspect.

A 19-year-old Fort Frances man has been charged with: Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, and Mischief – obstructs, interrupts, or interferes with the lawful use, operation or enjoyment of property.

The accused remained in custody while he waited to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 12, 2024.

According to a press release from the OPP on January 10, the Rainy River detachment received information that an explosive device would be in the school between Jan 10 and 12. The school was closed for Thursday and Friday, as police conducted their investigation.

The threat was the second in a week. Another threat was issued on January 7, stating that an explosive device would be brought to the school on January 8. Police, with the assistance of specialized units, concluded their investigation ahead of the opening of school on January 8. The threat was deemed not credible, and the school remained open.