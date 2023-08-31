Chamber seeking business award nominations

The 26th-annual business awards are set to take place next month, and Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce executive director Heather Johnson says she’s been receiving nominations all week.

“Nominating someone is your way of thanking that person for being a great employee,” she says. “And (you) may be helping other people … have someone to look up to.”

Johnson says any business in the district can enter — no need to be in Fort Frances, or a chamber business.

“We celebrate all the good that we have in our Rainy River District and all the amazing businesses and people that provide good services to us,” she says.

Johnson will first phone the nominees to see if they’d like to let their nomination stand. If they are fine with it, Johnson will send them a series of questions about their job like what they feel their strengths are.

Those responses are then sent to a set of independent judges who don’t know one another. The judges read, review, and rate the responses.

Once the results are tabulated, and winners selected, the awards are created at General Supply, for presentation at the awards banquet on September 27.

Johnson says the evening will consist of many small things to keep people entertained throughout the evening. Award winners might also share speeches if they so choose. The night begins at 5:30 p.m. at La Place Rendez-Vous.

Tickets for the business awards went on sale August 28 and can be purchased at the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce or by contacting Johnson there at 274-5773 or thefort@fortfranceschamber.com. Tickets are $65 a person, but $60 for chamber members.

Nominations must be sent in no later than September 8. Award categories are as follows:

Business Woman of the Year

Presented to a business or professional woman who is committed to the growth and development of themselves, their business, and the community.

Home-Based Business

This award honours a home business that consistently shows excellence and quality. They will have established strong relationships with their customers and conduct their business as a business not a hobby, and operate as a primary or secondary source of income. They must have been in business for at least one year and show a potential for future growth.

Small Business Trainer of the Year

Presented to a business of 15 employees or less that consistently hires unskilled or under-skilled workers, and mentors and provides work-oriented education and training or apprenticeship opportunities to their employees.

Customer Service Award (Business)

Presented to a business that has raised customer service to new standards of excellence by consistently providing high-quality customer services and continually exceeding customer expectations.

Customer Service Award (Individual)

Presented to an individual who has raised customer service to new standards of excellence by consistently providing high-quality customer services and continually exceeding customer expectations.

New Business Award 1-3 Years

Presented to an entrepreneur who has demonstrated innovation, vision, and business growth. The nominee may have founded a business, purchased an existing one and turned it around, or diversified a business. The nominees must have been established in the Rainy River District for no less than one year and no more than three.

Test of Time Award

Presented to the business who has truly stood the test of time in the Rainy River District. This award will recognize extraordinary leadership, innovation, and creativity that has assisted a business to operate successfully for 25 years or more.

Indigenous Business of the Year

Presented to an Indigenous business that is at 51 per cent Indigenous owned and operated. Government agencies and institutions are not allowed. An Indigenous entrepreneur who has demonstrated innovation, vision, and business growth. The nominee may have founded the business, purchased an existing business, or diversified an existing business while showing leadership and dedication to the preservation of culture,values, and identity.

Business of the Year 1-15 Employees

Presented to a business with 1-15 employees that acts as a role model for other businesses and demonstrates a continued passion for excellence, and shows growth and profitability.

Business of the Year 16+ Employees

Presented to a business with 16 or more employees that demonstrates a continued passion for excellence, and shows growth and profitability. The nominee should act as a role model for other businesses.