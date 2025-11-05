Chamber of Commerce kicks off a selection of events designed to end the year on a high note

Swiftly shortening days and early morning frost got you down? Winter may be coming, but so is the holiday cheer.

The Downtown Business Improvement Association (BIA) and Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce are kicking off a series of holiday events leading up to the Christmas season that are available to all little or no cost and sure to warm the heart of even the most steadfast of Grinches.

The festivities will begin with a holiday survival basket draw, and include Santa letter writing, festooning the town tree with memory bulbs, a family craft night, painting, and more – more than a dozen different activities.

And that’s just for starters – more events will likely be added by community members as the Christmas approaches says Rhonda Howells, marketing and events planner for the chamber.

“We’re starting with a holiday survival basket,” said Howells. “There’s no cost for anyone to participate in it. It’s a basket that the chamber and the BIA have put together for a mix of cozy comfort, sweet treats and self-care must-haves.”

To participate, simply visit a participating downtown business and enter your name for the draw, which will take place Nov. 21 at the lighting of the town tree. “It’s just a chance for people to win a few surprises to help relax, recharge and enjoy the Christmas season.”

And if you want to memorialize the joys of Christmas past, you can create a memory bulb that will hang on the town tree.

“It’s an actual Christmas bulb that we put on the town Christmas tree,” Howells says.

“People can buy them for $10 each.”

The memory bulb project was originally scheduled to begin as soon as this Friday, but the bulbs ordered by the town appear to have been lost by the courier in transit.

“Unfortunately, we’re still kind of looking for them, but I’m optimistic that we will find them in the very near future,” Howells says.

“The memory bulbs [will be] part of a lasting tradition that brings our town together. These bulbs [will] provide an opportunity to honour a loved one, remember a special moment, express hopes or wishes and leave a legacy on the tree for years to come.”

Once they do arrive, they can be purchased up until the day of the tree lighting. “[Someone] can purchase them before at Northwoods Gallery and Gifts, Causeway Insurance, or Rainy River Victim Services, before the event on Nov. 21. We have the opportunity to have people write on the bulb themselves, or a card will be available so your message can be written in script.”

“Monica Armour has beautiful calligraphy, so she has agreed to write on the bulbs if someone has a message,” Howells says.

“The money made from this will be donated to the Rainy River District Women’s Shelter of Hope. This time of the year, people are kind of struggling with different things, and we wanted to make sure that we’re helping as much as we could, because this is a season of giving.”

Additionally, there will be a Christmas-themed family craft night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 10, upstairs at the Fort Frances museum, hosted by Simply Made Local (SML) at which families can make their own Christmas ornaments.

“Create a one-of-a-kind ornament to take home and cherish for years to come,” Howells says.

“It’s, again, another opportunity to build some family memories. Bring your children for an evening of creativity, laughter and holiday fun.”

The event is sponsored by the BIA, Chamber of Commerce, Rainy River Future Development and SML. “All the costs are covered by the sponsors. We do ask that, if you register for the program, you commit to attending, because we do have limited spaces available.”

If you feel like unleashing your inner Norman Rockwell, Turtle Island Café will also be hosting a painting night on behalf of the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 12.

“Join us for a fun, relaxing evening of painting, laughter and holiday cheer,” Howells says.

“No experience is necessary. Just bring your imagination.”

“Lois Faragher will be guiding us in creating a beautiful winter scene in watercolour. Let your creativity flow.” The event is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, Fine Line Gallery, Rainy River Future Development, the BIA, and Turtle Island Café and Barbershop.

Also hosted at Turtle Island Café and Barbershop will be a Christmas card-making class on Nov. 20. Josie Miller and Joyce Witherspoon will be leading the class, teaching participants how to make homemade cards that loved ones will cherish.

“We have expert holiday crafters, Josie Miller and Joyce Witherspoon, who will teach us how to make homemade cards that family and friends will treasure. This is an evening of crafting, socialization and festive fun.”

Finally, on the night of lighting the Town Christmas Tree, there will be an Elf on the Shelf-themed scavenger hunt on a large scale.

“We are having the Great Canadian Holiday Elf Hunt, sponsored by the BIA,” Howells says. “Different businesses downtown will have an elf in the store. We want you to find that elf in the store, take a selfie, and then during the tree lighting event, bring your photos on your camera or your phone, and show us the photos.”

Each “elfie” will receive an entry into a draw for gift certificates from local businesses. “For example, one photo provides one entry, four photos provide four entries. That evening, we’re going to do the draw at the tree lighting event on the evening of the 21st.”

To bolster Christmas cheer and the holiday spirit, carolers will fill the air with yuletide ballads.

“We have Diane Maxey and some members of her cantata who will be caroling at the museum, accompanied by the Fort Frances high school band, under the leadership of Leanne Hines,” Howells says.

“We are encouraging everybody to come out and sing with us. You know we’ve got to start the season with a bang.

Tree-lighting activities will begin with Jennifer Thorpe singing O Canada, a prayer and land acknowledgement by Chamber of Commerce Director Heather Johnson, welcoming remarks from Couchiching First Nation chief Richard Bruyere, a community greeting from Fort Frances Mayor Andrew Hallikas, followed by a winter song sung by Thorpe.

“A holiday message and acknowledgements of sponsors will be delivered from our MC and BIA member, Pam Williams, followed by the ladies’ hand-drumming group. Robert Horton, who has been named volunteer of the year, has agreed to light our tree, and a duet will be sung by Brittany Strachan and [the Times’ own] Ken Kellar.”

But the festivities won’t end there.

“Then Diane Maxey will lead the group singing, ‘We wish you a merry Christmas,'” said Howell. “Then we have Santa arriving. But Santa is not coming the traditional way. He doesn’t come on a sleigh to Fort Frances – he’s coming on an ice resurfacer.”

After Santa’s arrival, he will train local elves to help him throughout the holiday season in the form of an Elf Academy.

More events will be announced as they are organized. For more information, contact the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce.