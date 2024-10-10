Celebrate Small Business Week with learning and networking opportunities

Join us as we celebrate Small Business Week (October 21-25, 2024) with a series of informative seminars and an open house, designed to help entrepreneurs and small business owners thrive. Whether you’re just starting your business journey or looking to expand, we have something for everyone!

1. Starting a Business Seminar

Thursday, October 17, 2024

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

NewGold Office, Emo, Ontario



Kick off your entrepreneurial journey by learning the fundamentals of starting a business from industry experts.

2. RRFDC Open House

Monday, October 21, 2024

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

RRFDC Office, Fort Frances



Celebrate Small Business Week with us at our open house! Meet our team, learn about available resources, and join us for a light lunch and refreshments. Plus, don’t miss the session on “How to Get Funding for Your Small Business Idea.”

3. Starting a Business Seminar

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

RRFDC Office, Fort Frances



A concise seminar focusing on the essentials of starting a business, with tips and insights from local professionals.

4. Starting a Business Seminar

Thursday, October 24, 2024

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Rainy River Health Centre, 115 Fourth Street, Basement Level, Rainy River



Another opportunity to dive into the fundamentals of entrepreneurship in a supportive community environment.

5. Buying Commercial Property Seminar

Thursday, October 24, 2024

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Rainy River Health Centre, 115 Fourth Street, Basement Level, Rainy River



Looking to expand? This seminar covers everything you need to know about purchasing commercial property, from legal requirements to financing options.

Mark your calendars and take part in this incredible week of growth, networking, and learning. Whether you’re dreaming of starting a new venture or want to scale your existing business, we’re here to support you every step of the way!

For more information or to register for any of the events, please contact us at (807) 274-3276 or charles@rrfdc.on.ca .

Let’s celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and strengthen our community together!