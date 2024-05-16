Care items being collected for trailer park rescues

A group of residents in Walleye trailer park have taken animal welfare into their own hands, and are welcoming donations from the public to help care for animals rescued.

Julie Fedorak, a resident in the park, is collecting items for a group of three dogs, and a cat family with kittens, who were recently moved to a rescue location.

The park residents have also been working closely with best for Kitty, to trap a large population of stay and feral cats who populate the area.

‘Best for Kitty has been wonderful,” said Fedorak.

She has been documenting the park’s animal rescue efforts on Fort Frances Rant and Rave (About Anything you Want.)

She and a group of residents have been working to create a safe and clean neighbourhood, with clean-up efforts, and the animal rescues.

“There are really good people who live in here,” she said.

She has been heartbroken to discover the poor state of health for some of the animals taken into care. Some will need vet care, once they find a vet able to take them on.

The group is happy to accept any assistance from the public for the care of the animals they’ve recently rescued. A Go Fund Me is in the works, and in the meantime, if anyone has dog or cat food for supplies they’d be willing to donate, they can drop it off at trailer #55. Old blankets, food and toys are all very welcome, she said.