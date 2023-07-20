The Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship is underway, with day one of weigh-ins taking place this afternoon. Event organizers and sponsors have a ton of great events planned — head down to the big tent and check it out.
|Thursday, July 20
|5:00am to 7:00am
|Boats Launch from Sorting Gap Marina
|6:30am
|Flights Depart from Sorting Gap Marina
|12:00pm to 1:30am
|Bar Open
|3:30pm
|Anglers return. Day One Weigh-ins start.
|8:00pm
|Skye Wallace Goodnight Sunrise presented by Tour De Fort
|Friday, July 21
|5:00am to 7:00am
|Boats launch from Sorting Gap Marina
|6:30am
|Flights Depart from Sorting Gap Marina
|8:00am
|Quest Practice
|12:00pm to 1:30am
|Bar Open
|12:00pm to 3:00pm
|Kids Activities under the big tent presented by the Northwestern Ontario Métis Child and Family Services
|3:30pm
|Anglers Return. Day Two Weigh-ins start.
|7:30pm
|Quest for the Best presented by Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce
|Saturday, July 22
|5:00am to 7:00am
|Boats Launch from Sorting Gap Marina
|6:30am
|Flights Depart from Sorting Gap Marina
|11:00am to 5:00pm
|3 Fun Inflatables
|12:00pm to 1:30am
|Bar Open
|3:00pm
|Anglers return. Day Three Weigh-ins start.
|4:00pm to 8:00pm
|Watten Fish Fry
|5:00pm
|Top Ten Parade, Angler Awards Presentation to follow.
|8:00pm
|Some Sh!tty Cover Band
|Sunday, July 23
|9:00am
|Site Dismantling – Volunteers Needed