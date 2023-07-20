 

Canadian Bass Championship

20 July 2023

The Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship is underway, with day one of weigh-ins taking place this afternoon. Event organizers and sponsors have a ton of great events planned — head down to the big tent and check it out.

Thursday, July 20
5:00am to 7:00amBoats Launch from Sorting Gap Marina
6:30amFlights Depart from Sorting Gap Marina
12:00pm to 1:30amBar Open
3:30pmAnglers return. Day One Weigh-ins start.
8:00pmSkye Wallace Goodnight Sunrise presented by Tour De Fort
Friday, July 21
5:00am to 7:00amBoats launch from Sorting Gap Marina
6:30amFlights Depart from Sorting Gap Marina
8:00amQuest Practice
12:00pm to 1:30amBar Open
12:00pm to 3:00pmKids Activities under the big tent presented by the Northwestern Ontario Métis Child and Family Services
3:30pmAnglers Return. Day Two Weigh-ins start.
7:30pmQuest for the Best presented by Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce
Saturday, July 22
5:00am to 7:00amBoats Launch from Sorting Gap Marina
6:30amFlights Depart from Sorting Gap Marina
11:00am to 5:00pm3 Fun Inflatables
12:00pm to 1:30amBar Open
3:00pmAnglers return. Day Three Weigh-ins start.
4:00pm to 8:00pmWatten Fish Fry
5:00pmTop Ten Parade, Angler Awards Presentation to follow.
8:00pmSome Sh!tty Cover Band
Sunday, July 23
9:00amSite Dismantling – Volunteers Needed

