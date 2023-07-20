The Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship is underway, with day one of weigh-ins taking place this afternoon. Event organizers and sponsors have a ton of great events planned — head down to the big tent and check it out.

Thursday, July 20 5:00am to 7:00am Boats Launch from Sorting Gap Marina 6:30am Flights Depart from Sorting Gap Marina 12:00pm to 1:30am Bar Open 3:30pm Anglers return. Day One Weigh-ins start. 8:00pm Skye Wallace Goodnight Sunrise presented by Tour De Fort Friday, July 21 5:00am to 7:00am Boats launch from Sorting Gap Marina 6:30am Flights Depart from Sorting Gap Marina 8:00am Quest Practice 12:00pm to 1:30am Bar Open 12:00pm to 3:00pm Kids Activities under the big tent presented by the Northwestern Ontario Métis Child and Family Services 3:30pm Anglers Return. Day Two Weigh-ins start. 7:30pm Quest for the Best presented by Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Saturday, July 22 5:00am to 7:00am Boats Launch from Sorting Gap Marina 6:30am Flights Depart from Sorting Gap Marina 11:00am to 5:00pm 3 Fun Inflatables 12:00pm to 1:30am Bar Open 3:00pm Anglers return. Day Three Weigh-ins start. 4:00pm to 8:00pm Watten Fish Fry 5:00pm Top Ten Parade, Angler Awards Presentation to follow. 8:00pm Some Sh!tty Cover Band Sunday, July 23 9:00am Site Dismantling – Volunteers Needed