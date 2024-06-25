Canada Day Parade at risk of cancellation

Beyak Automotive Group, organizers of Fort Frances Canada Day activities is considering cancelling the planned parade on Canada Day due to lack of participation.

The parade, due to start at 11 a.m. is supposed to run from the Sorting Gap Marina to La Verendrye Hospital.

In a post on the Facebook page for the event organizer Holly Kaemingh says they would like to see more business and group participation.

“Know of any groups, businesses, individuals, families, clubs? Send them our way. We want to kick the day off right with a bigger and better parade than last year,” Kaemingh wrote.

To enter a float in the parade contact Kaemingh at holly@beyakautogroup.com or fill out the Google form on the event page Canada Day Celebrations- Fort Frances

A decision will be made on the parade’s status on Wednesday.