CANADA DAY CELEBRATIONS

There’s plenty to and do across the district during Canada Day long weekend. Grab the family and head out for days of fun!

Fort Frances:

Monday July 1

8 – 10 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast

Upstairs at the Fort Frances Legion

Presented by Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxillary Branch #29 Fort Frances

Pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee, tea for $10. Children 5 and under $3. All are welcome!

11 a.m. Parade – Front Street

(Sorting Gap Marina To Hospital)

La Place Rendevous Family Beach Day

(After parade) music, food, games, beach toys

Noon – 4 p.m. – Activities at Point Park

Sand Castle Building, Face Painting, Bouncy Castles, Tattoos, Bubbles, Kite Flying, Treasure Hunt, Rock Painting, Minnow Races, Candy Floss Factory, Lou’s Sweet Treats

Noon – 4 p.m. – BBQ at Point Park

Presented by the West Rainy River District Lions Club

Fireworks at dusk along the waterfront

Chapple:

Saturday June 29

Pancake Breakfast

at the Barwick Community Church

Come celebrate with Chapple Museum!

Doors open at 11am – 3pm

Kids Scavenger Hunt and Treats

Parade at noon

Line up at 11am on Cedar Yard Road

Children’s Activities to follow

Men’s Fastball Tournament

(Weekend Tournament with food truck and beer gardens)

Contacts: Youth Parade: Krista Anderson 275-7938

Parade and Car Show: Ken Wilson 487-2527

Fastball Ken Wilson 276-0139 or DJ Mosbeck 276-2115.

Emo:

Sunday June 30

11am-4pm at the Emo Fairgrounds:

Dunk Tank, Music and entertainment, Car Show, Vendor Market & Food Booths, Bouncy Castles, 3 Legged, Race Tug of War, Scavenger Hunt, Face Painting, Fire Truck/Police Cars/EMT, Mocktail Bar, Minnow Races/Game Centre, Free Cake

Trick or treating in the race pit at 3 p.m.

At the races (6pm start):

Bike Parade at intermission

Kids Bike giveaways

Beer Gardens presented by the Lakers

Fireworks to follow

Rainy River:

Monday July 1

Hannam Park 4 – 6 p.m.

Paint, Slip’n Slide, Water Balloon Fight , Crafts with Learn, Laugh & Play

Children’s Centre, Face painting

Make sure to bring a white t-shirt & clothing you can get messy in! All ages welcome.

Cost $5.00 to participate in games

7pm Dance at Hannam Park big dock

Come dressed to impress in your finest Canadian outfit or costume and lets dance the evening away until the fireworks!

Cost $5.00 per person or $15.00 for a family.

Fireworks at dusk