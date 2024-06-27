CANADA DAY CELEBRATIONS

There’s plenty to and do across the district during Canada Day long weekend. Grab the family and head out for days of fun!
Fort Frances:
Monday July 1
8 – 10 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast
Upstairs at the Fort Frances Legion
Presented by Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxillary Branch #29 Fort Frances
Pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee, tea for $10. Children 5 and under $3. All are welcome!
11 a.m. Parade – Front Street
(Sorting Gap Marina To Hospital)
La Place Rendevous Family Beach Day
(After parade) music, food, games, beach toys
Noon – 4 p.m. – Activities at Point Park
Sand Castle Building, Face Painting, Bouncy Castles, Tattoos, Bubbles, Kite Flying, Treasure Hunt, Rock Painting, Minnow Races, Candy Floss Factory, Lou’s Sweet Treats
Noon – 4 p.m. – BBQ at Point Park
Presented by the West Rainy River District Lions Club
Fireworks at dusk along the waterfront
Chapple:
Saturday June 29
Pancake Breakfast
at the Barwick Community Church
Come celebrate with Chapple Museum!
Doors open at 11am – 3pm
Kids Scavenger Hunt and Treats
Parade at noon
Line up at 11am on Cedar Yard Road
Children’s Activities to follow
Men’s Fastball Tournament
(Weekend Tournament with food truck and beer gardens)
Contacts: Youth Parade: Krista Anderson 275-7938
Parade and Car Show: Ken Wilson 487-2527
Fastball Ken Wilson 276-0139 or DJ Mosbeck 276-2115.
Emo:
Sunday June 30
11am-4pm at the Emo Fairgrounds:
Dunk Tank, Music and entertainment, Car Show, Vendor Market & Food Booths, Bouncy Castles, 3 Legged, Race Tug of War, Scavenger Hunt, Face Painting, Fire Truck/Police Cars/EMT, Mocktail Bar, Minnow Races/Game Centre, Free Cake
Trick or treating in the race pit at 3 p.m.
At the races (6pm start):
Bike Parade at intermission
Kids Bike giveaways
Beer Gardens presented by the Lakers
Fireworks to follow
Rainy River:
Monday July 1
Hannam Park 4 – 6 p.m.
Paint, Slip’n Slide, Water Balloon Fight , Crafts with Learn, Laugh & Play
Children’s Centre, Face painting
Make sure to bring a white t-shirt & clothing you can get messy in! All ages welcome.
Cost $5.00 to participate in games
7pm Dance at Hannam Park big dock
Come dressed to impress in your finest Canadian outfit or costume and lets dance the evening away until the fireworks!
Cost $5.00 per person or $15.00 for a family.
Fireworks at dusk