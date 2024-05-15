Call in some back-up for your heat-pump

As Canadians know all too well, winter weather can put heating systems to the test. The problem of finding an energy efficient way to heat and cool our homes requires a uniquely northern solution.

One popular heating solution that has gained traction in recent years is the heat pump, which can efficiently replace both heating and cooling systems in a home. However, in extreme cold, the effectiveness of heat pumps can diminish – they tend to stop working at -25. So just when you need them most, they stop working. So for northern climates, the government of Canada recommends a hybrid system, which combines heat pumps with backup heat sources like furnaces or baseboard heaters.

Heat pumps are energy-efficient heating and cooling systems that work by transferring heat between indoor and outdoor environments. They extract heat from the outside air (even in cold temperatures) and pump it indoors to warm the living space. In the warm weather, it runs in reverse, carrying warm indoor air outside. This process is highly efficient and can significantly reduce heating and cooling costs compared to traditional furnaces and air conditioners. A different kind of heat pump is a geothermal system. They can be used in all climates, because they rely on a series of liquid-filled tubes deep under the frost line, where the temperature is more stable. It creates a constant, comfortable interior environment. Although increasingly popular in new builds, and can heat and cool without an additional energy source, geothermal can be costly to retrofit in some cases. An air-source heat pump is roughly the size of a central air conditioner, and can be integrated into an existing HVAC system. When your home’s central air conditioner needs replacing, an air source heat pump can be a cost-effective option, and will save cash on your heating bills, too.

However, as outdoor temperatures drop, the ability of air-source heat pumps to extract heat diminishes. This is because there’s less heat available in colder air, which can lower the efficiency and capacity of the heat pump.

To overcome the limitations of heat pumps in extreme cold, homeowners often integrate backup heating systems into their HVAC setup. The most common backup heat sources used in conjunction with heat pumps include:

Furnaces: Traditional gas or electric furnaces can provide reliable heat even when outdoor temperatures plummet. When a heat pump’s efficiency drops due to extreme cold, the furnace kicks in to supplement heating needs. Some systems are designed to automatically switch between the heat pump and furnace based on outdoor temperatures or indoor heating demand. Baseboard Heaters: Electric baseboard heaters can be installed in individual rooms or zones to provide supplemental heat. They are particularly useful for rooms where the heat pump’s airflow might be limited or insufficient during very cold weather.

Maximizing Efficiency

To maximize the efficiency of heat pumps in cold climates while using backup heat sources, consider the following tips:

Size Your System Correctly : Ensure your heat pump is appropriately sized for your home’s heating needs. An oversized or undersized unit can lead to inefficiencies and discomfort.

: Ensure your heat pump is appropriately sized for your home’s heating needs. An oversized or undersized unit can lead to inefficiencies and discomfort. Use Programmable Thermostats : Install programmable thermostats that can manage both the heat pump and backup heating system. This allows for optimized heating cycles based on temperature fluctuations.

: Install programmable thermostats that can manage both the heat pump and backup heating system. This allows for optimized heating cycles based on temperature fluctuations. Regular Maintenance : Schedule routine maintenance for both your heat pump and backup heating system. Clean filters, check ducts for leaks, and ensure all components are in good working order.

: Schedule routine maintenance for both your heat pump and backup heating system. Clean filters, check ducts for leaks, and ensure all components are in good working order. Insulate and Seal : Properly insulate your home and seal any air leaks to minimize heat loss, thereby reducing the workload on your heating systems.

: Properly insulate your home and seal any air leaks to minimize heat loss, thereby reducing the workload on your heating systems. Smart Controls and Zoning: Implement smart controls and zoning strategies to heat specific areas of your home efficiently, minimizing the need for excessive heating. Smart thermostats can also limit the use of back-up heating, by programming it to only engage on the coldest of days.

When considering a heat pump with backup heating, consult with HVAC professionals who understand the unique requirements of Canadian winters. They can help you select the most suitable system based on your climate, home size, and heating preferences.