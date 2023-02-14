Busy week for Rainy River OPP

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 223 occurrences between Monday February 6, 2023, and Sunday, February 12, 2023, including:
- eTicket – Vehicle – 39
- R.I.D.E. – 18
- Police assistance – 18
- Domestic dispute – 11
- Mental health act – 11
- Motor vehicle collision – 8
- Family dispute – 7
- Alarm – 7
- Police information – 7
- Traffic complaint – 7
- Theft – 6
- Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 5
- Assault – 5
- Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 4
- Ambulance Assistance – 4
- Warrants – 4
- Fraud – 4
- Trespass to property act – 4
- Property related – 3
- Bail violations – 3
- Community services – 3
- Suspicious vehicle – 3
- Suspicious person – 3
- Unwanted person – 3
- Assist Other Police Agency – 2
- Impaired/over 80 – 2
- 911 call/911 hang-up – 2
- eTicket – Person – 2
- Phone calls – 2
- Drug offences – 2
- Prevent breach of peace – 2
- Person check-in – 2
- Neighbour dispute – 2
- Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 2
- Person Check in – OSOR – 1
- Trouble with youth – 1
- Person Well-Being Check – 1
- Mischief – 1
- Court order – 1
- Escort – 1
- Fire – 1
- eTicket – Enforcement Initiative (RIDE) – 1
- Threats – 1
- Non-traffic accident – 1
- Sexual assault – 1
- Noise complaint – 1
- CMIT – Activity Reports – 1
- Harassment – 1
- Shoplift – 1
- Liquor licence act – 1
The Rainy River OPP laid 30 charges under the Criminal Code and 24 under the Highway Traffic Act.