Busy week for Rainy River OPP

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 223 occurrences between Monday February 6, 2023, and Sunday, February 12, 2023, including:

eTicket – Vehicle – 39

R.I.D.E. – 18

Police assistance – 18

Domestic dispute – 11

Mental health act – 11

Motor vehicle collision – 8

Family dispute – 7

Alarm – 7

Police information – 7

Traffic complaint – 7

Theft – 6

Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 5

Assault – 5

Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 4

Ambulance Assistance – 4

Warrants – 4

Fraud – 4

Trespass to property act – 4

Property related – 3

Bail violations – 3

Community services – 3

Suspicious vehicle – 3

Suspicious person – 3

Unwanted person – 3

Assist Other Police Agency – 2

Impaired/over 80 – 2

911 call/911 hang-up – 2

eTicket – Person – 2

Phone calls – 2

Drug offences – 2

Prevent breach of peace – 2

Person check-in – 2

Neighbour dispute – 2

Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 2

Person Check in – OSOR – 1

Trouble with youth – 1

Person Well-Being Check – 1

Mischief – 1

Court order – 1

Escort – 1

Fire – 1

eTicket – Enforcement Initiative (RIDE) – 1

Threats – 1

Non-traffic accident – 1

Sexual assault – 1

Noise complaint – 1

CMIT – Activity Reports – 1

Harassment – 1

Shoplift – 1

Liquor licence act – 1

The Rainy River OPP laid 30 charges under the Criminal Code and 24 under the Highway Traffic Act.