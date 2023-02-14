 

Busy week for Rainy River OPP

14 February 2023

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 223 occurrences between Monday February 6, 2023, and Sunday, February 12, 2023, including:

  • eTicket – Vehicle – 39
  • R.I.D.E. – 18
  • Police assistance – 18

  • Domestic dispute – 11
  • Mental health act – 11
  • Motor vehicle collision – 8
  • Family dispute – 7
  • Alarm – 7
  • Police information – 7
  • Traffic complaint – 7
  • Theft – 6
  • Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 5
  • Assault – 5
  • Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 4
  • Ambulance Assistance – 4
  • Warrants – 4
  • Fraud – 4
  • Trespass to property act – 4
  • Property related – 3
  • Bail violations – 3
  • Community services – 3
  • Suspicious vehicle – 3
  • Suspicious person – 3
  • Unwanted person – 3
  • Assist Other Police Agency – 2
  • Impaired/over 80 – 2
  • 911 call/911 hang-up – 2
  • eTicket – Person – 2
  • Phone calls – 2
  • Drug offences – 2
  • Prevent breach of peace – 2
  • Person check-in – 2
  • Neighbour dispute – 2
  • Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 2
  • Person Check in – OSOR – 1
  • Trouble with youth – 1
  • Person Well-Being Check – 1
  • Mischief – 1
  • Court order – 1
  • Escort – 1
  • Fire – 1
  • eTicket – Enforcement Initiative (RIDE) – 1
  • Threats – 1
  • Non-traffic accident – 1
  • Sexual assault – 1
  • Noise complaint – 1
  • CMIT – Activity Reports – 1
  • Harassment – 1
  • Shoplift – 1
  • Liquor licence act – 1

The Rainy River OPP laid 30 charges under the Criminal Code and 24 under the Highway Traffic Act.

