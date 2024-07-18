Business Plan seminar aims to give new and existing businesses the tools to expand

The Rainy River Future Development Corporation (RRFDC) is assisting local businesses with a free seminar on writing a business plan. It is open to all existing or prospective entrepreneurs, hoping to advance and expand their venture.

The seminar will be held Wednesday July 24 at 4 p.m. at the RRFDC office, located at 601 Mowat Ave. in Fort Frances, and hosted by RRFDC business advisor Charles Speirs.

“It’s for aspiring entrepreneurs who desire to start a new business or for existing businesses to grow their business,” said Speirs. “The business plan is an essential part of any business.”

According to Speirs, a business plan serves many functions. It can be used when applying for loans or organizing your detailed thoughts on the creation of the business, such as choosing a location and selecting accounting software.

“There’s a lot of aspects to a business,” said Speirs. “A lot of people don’t know what to do, especially if you’re a first timer.”

It’s also a n essential document for any business owner looking to borrow money.

“It shows you have a passion, and that you’ve really thought things through,” said Speirs. “It makes you more credible to a financial institution when you’re coming with a business plan.”

The seminar will provide all participants with a free business start-up kit and an organizational template, which can help to avoid common mistakes, and remember important details, such as permits or licences. Speirs said the business plan you create will become a living document that may change over time according to how your business develops.

The seminar is also a way to help connect business to resources in the area, through the RRFDC and outside organizations.

Every participant will be at a different place, noted Speirs. Some may only have an idea and are just looking for information. Others are ready to jump in and can use the RRFDC’s resources and expertise to take their idea to the next step.

“We just start to get the ball rolling,” said Speirs.