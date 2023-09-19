Business nominees announced

The nominees for the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Business Awards has been released. The winners will be announced at the Business Awards Dinner, September 27 at La Place Rendez-Vous. Tickets are $65, and include a multi-course dinner. To order tickets, call 807-274-5773 or e-mail thefort@fortfranceschamber.com
Customer Service Award (Individual)
- David Schwartz- Safeway Pharmacy
- Tanner Cuthbertson-Borderland Cannabis
- Alma Stratton-Harbourage
- Christina Kantor-Mekong Restaurant
- Allie Brechtefeld- Northern Sky Solutions
- Marc-Andre Michon- RBC
- Kory Donovan- RBC
- Roz Calder – Good Impressions Printing
- Giselle Struch Grey – Beauty By Elle
- Katie Armstrong – McDonald’s
- Diane Gibson- La Place Rendez-Vous
Customer Service Award (Business)
- Mekong Restaurant
- 4 Your Pets
- C-Tech Mechanical
- Taggs Source for Sports
- RPM Powersports
- Dairy Queen
Home Based Business of the Year
- Oh Boy Sweets – Jen Tkachyk
- Batter and Cream Baking Co. – Chantal and Darren Derendorf
New Business Award – 1-3 years
- Hallett Brewing
- Beauty by Elle
- Elite Services
- Borderland Cannabis
Small Business Trainer of the Year
- A Buck or Two
- Warehouse One
- Sunset Dynasty Construction
Indigenous Business of the Year
- Caul’s Catering
- Bruyere’s Auto Detail
- J & M Builders
Business Woman of the Year
- Giselle Struch Gray – Lotus Hair Salon/Beauty By Elle
- Sarah Noonan- La Place Rendez-Vous
- Donna Lowey- Lowey’s Produce Greenhouse & Market Garden
- Kasey Beaushene – The Standard Insurance
- Haley Trimble- McDonalds Restaurant
- Jennifer Horton- Curvy Chick
Business of the Year 1-15 Employees
- Lowerys Fort Frances
- Leon’s
- Sight & Sound
Business of the Year 16+ Employes
- La Place Rendez-Vous
- The Window & Door Store
- M.L. Caron Electric
Test of Time Award
- Fort Frances General Supply
- The Window & Door Store