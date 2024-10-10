Business Awards 2024 Nominees announced

The nominations are in for the 2024 Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. The awards banquet will be held October 16 at la Place Rendez-Vous. and tickets are being sold. To purchase, e-mail thefort@fortfranceschamber.com or call 807-274-5773.
Business Awards 2024 Nominees
Customer Service: Individual
Vanessa Ward – Solutions Bookkeeping
Laurie Webb – Standard Insurance
Allison Swanton – McDonald’s
Blake Carlson – Sight and Sound
Jill Howarth – Leon’s
Luke Carlson – The Window and Door Store
Customer Service Business:
Daryl’s Custom Landscape
RPM Motorsports
Piston Ring
Sight & Sound
Hallet Brewing
The Beer Store
Curvy Chick Event Venue
Pizza Hut
Home Based Business:
Honey & Clove Design – Amanda Caron Edwards
Elleair Candle Co. – Arielle Langlois
New Business: 1-3 years
NorthWest Ontario Counselling & Consulting
Agombar Topsoil & Mulch
Talk on the Street Eatery
Elleair Candle Co.
Northwoods Gallery & Gifts
Lift Laser & Spa
Rainy Lake Adventures
Small Business Trainer of the Year:
Construction North
Green Pro Roofing
JD Plumbing
Business Woman of the Year:
Vanessa Ward – Solutions Bookkeeping
Dr Marialisa Laurella – Norwest Animal Clinic
Jessica Ogden – Window and Door Store
Jennifer Horton – Curvy Chick Event Venue
Haley Trimble – McDonald’s restaurant
Kathryn Pierroz – Riverside Health Care
Indigenous Business of the Year:
Lawn Solutions – Braden Smith
Bruyere’s Auto Detailing – Garrett Bruyere
Business of the Year: 1-15
RPM Motorsports
Hallett Brewing
Flint House
Andrews Snack Shack
Backroad Boundary
Business of the Year: 16+
Daryl’s Custom Landscape
Shoppers Drug Mart
M.L. Caron Electric Ltd
Test of Time:
Green’s BrandSource
Sight & Sound
McDonalds Restaurant
Good luck to all the Nominees!!