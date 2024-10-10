 

Business Awards 2024 Nominees announced

10 October 2024

The nominations are in for the 2024 Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. The awards banquet will be held October 16 at la Place Rendez-Vous. and tickets are being sold. To purchase, e-mail thefort@fortfranceschamber.com or call 807-274-5773.

Business Awards 2024 Nominees

Customer Service: Individual

Vanessa Ward – Solutions Bookkeeping

Laurie Webb – Standard Insurance

Allison Swanton – McDonald’s

Blake Carlson – Sight and Sound

Jill Howarth – Leon’s

Luke Carlson – The Window and Door Store

Customer Service Business:

Daryl’s Custom Landscape

RPM Motorsports

Piston Ring

Sight & Sound

Hallet Brewing

The Beer Store

Curvy Chick Event Venue

Pizza Hut

Home Based Business:

Honey & Clove Design – Amanda Caron Edwards

Elleair Candle Co. – Arielle Langlois

New Business: 1-3 years

NorthWest Ontario Counselling & Consulting

Agombar Topsoil & Mulch

Talk on the Street Eatery

Elleair Candle Co.

Northwoods Gallery & Gifts

Lift Laser & Spa

Rainy Lake Adventures

Small Business Trainer of the Year:

Construction North

Green Pro Roofing

JD Plumbing

Business Woman of the Year:

Vanessa Ward – Solutions Bookkeeping

Dr Marialisa Laurella – Norwest Animal Clinic

Jessica Ogden – Window and Door Store

Jennifer Horton – Curvy Chick Event Venue

Haley Trimble – McDonald’s restaurant

Kathryn Pierroz – Riverside Health Care

Indigenous Business of the Year:

Lawn Solutions – Braden Smith

Bruyere’s Auto Detailing – Garrett Bruyere

Business of the Year: 1-15

RPM Motorsports

Hallett Brewing

Flint House

Andrews Snack Shack

Backroad Boundary

Business of the Year: 16+

Daryl’s Custom Landscape

Shoppers Drug Mart

M.L. Caron Electric Ltd

Test of Time:

Green’s BrandSource

Sight & Sound

McDonalds Restaurant

Good luck to all the Nominees!!

Who's Online?
Your Ad Here
Cousineau Real Estate
Subscribe
Login to the Digital Edition
Times Web Design