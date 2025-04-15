Buckle Up this Easter weekend

(RAINY RIVER DISTRICT, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is kicking off their annual Easter Long Weekend traffic campaign April 18 to 21, 2025. The campaign will focus on seatbelt safety, to raise awareness about the important role seatbelts play in saving lives.

Over the weekend, the Rainy River District Detachment OPP will conduct a seatbelt safety campaign, hoping to see every driver and passenger buckled up rather than being handed a provincial offence notice for non-compliance with this important law.

This traffic campaign will run from Friday April 18, 2025, until Monday April 21, 2025. Officers from the Atikokan, Fort Frances, and Rainy River detachments will be working hard to ensure the safety of everyone. Officers will be highly visible on area highways enforcing and educating motorists on traffic safety, with a focus on seatbelt safety.

Please do your part and keep our area highways safe this holiday long weekend