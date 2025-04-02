Borderland Pride, Minister commemorate Trans Day of Visibility

Borderland Pride and Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity for the Government of Canada, each released a statement to commemorate this year’s Trans Day of Visibility. While Borderland Pride noted the celebratory nature of the day, it also suggested trans people “remain among the most marginalized in Canadian society,” and that political forces “have been mobilized to make it impossible for trans people to exist.” Guilbeault echoed much of the same sentiment and suggested that Canadians “be empathetic.”

“Transgender people are individuals whose gender identity does not align with the sex assigned to them at birth,” reads the statement from Borderland Pride. ” As of May 2021, it was estimated that there were over 100,000 transgender or non-binary people aged 15 and older in Canada – about 1 out of every 300 people.

“While significant legal advancements in transgender rights have occurred over in recent decades, Canadian courts have also repeatedly recognized that transgender people remain among the most marginalized in Canadian society, and that trans people continue to live their lives facing disadvantage, prejudice, stereotyping, and vulnerability.”

According to Borderland Pride, Trans Day of Visibility is about “celebrating transgender people” and other subjects.

“Trans Day of Visibility is dedicated to celebrating transgender people, raising awareness of discrimination faced by transgender people, and acknowledging their contributions to society,” reads Borderland Pride’s statement. “The importance of recognizing and standing in solidarity with trans and gender diverse people is underscored today by the ongoing political attacks against this vulnerable group – including against trans young people – by Donald Trump’s MAGA Republicans and their karaoke cousins in the Conservative Party of Canada and the Government of Alberta.”

Borderland Pride also suggested that political forces “make it impossible for trans people to exist in public.”

“These are political forces that have been mobilized to make it impossible for trans people to exist in public. They are punching down to vilify a vulnerable group for nefarious and irresponsible political reasons,” reads the statement. “Gender diversity is a scientific reality. Trans people exist, their ability to live their lives and participate fully in society must be protected, and they deserve our respect and understanding as valued citizens.”

Borderland Pride also alluded to some data trends from Statistics Canada in its statement.

“Studies have concluded that they are disadvantaged relative to the general public in housing, employment, and healthcare. Studies have also found that transgender people have traditionally faced greater access to justice barriers than the broader population,” it reads. “Trans and gender diverse people are nothing new, and they exist in communities around the world – including this one.

“In 2023, Borderland Pride was proud to work with the Ontario Heritage Trust to erect a historic plaque celebrating Dianna Boileau, a local resident who [became] one of the first Canadians to receive gender-affirming surgery. The heritage plaque is installed at the main entrance of La Verendrye Hospital, [and] local efforts to tell Dianna’s story were recognized by the Ontario Historical Society’s Russell K. Cooper Award for Public Programming.”

Guilbeault echoed Borderland Pride’s statement, suggesting trans people “suffer significant repercussions.”

“Everyone deserves to live an authentic life, free from discrimination and harassment, whatever their gender identity or expression,” reads Guilbeault’s statement. “Yet, transgender people continue to face this mistreatment and to suffer significant repercussions, especially on their mental health. In fact, a national study found that young transgender people aged 15 and 17 are 7.6 times more likely to attempt suicide than cisgender and heterosexual youth.”

However, Guilbeault suggested it is also about the celebration of trans people.

“This International Transgender Day of Visibility, the Government of Canada pays tribute to the resilience of transgender people and celebrates the diversity they bring to our society, as well as their important contributions,” reads his statement. “Let’s offer transgender people our support, today and throughout the year, so that they can feel free to be themselves, in welcoming and respectful environments. Let’s show our pride in living in an inclusive and diverse country. Let’s be empathetic. Let’s stand together.”