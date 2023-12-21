Borderland Pride awarded OHS Russell K. Cooper Award

Borderland pride has been awarded the 2022-23 Russell K. Cooper Public Programming Award by the Ontario Historical Society.

The OHS Honours and Awards Committee selected Borderland pride as the winner in recognition of the installation of an Ontario Heritage Trust plaque and a series of museum posters recognizing Dianna Boileau’s place in Canadian history, as well as the development and delivery of programming regarding the history of Dianna Boileau, one of the first Canadians to receive gender-affirming surgery.

The Russell K. Cooper Public Programming Award Recognizes a programming initiative that has brought greater public awareness to an aspect of Ontario’s history in the past three years.

Borderland Pride has won an Ontario Historical Society award for their work in bringing a provincial plaque to the Fort Frances waterfront, and creating an educational series. The plaque currently sits in front of La Verendrye General Hospital. – OHS photos

Dianna Boileau was the first Canadian to receive gender-affirming surgery, in 1970. She received support navigating the uncharted medical landscape from physician Dr. Challis in Fort Frances. Dianna’s ground-breaking autobiography (Behold, I Am a Woman) provided a public face for transition when few existed. Her courage and conviction brought awareness to transgender rights and medical transition.

The programming also includes a podcast: Behold Dianna; a limited-series podcast produced by Borderland Pride for the 2021 Trans Day of Visibility.

“It is fantastic to see 2SLGBTQIA+ history be represented and showcased in such comprehensive projects that further our historical knowledge for the good of all. As such, The Honours and Awards Committee congratulates Borderland Pride,” wrote the OHS in a news release.

Founded in 1888, the Ontario Historical Society is a not-for-profit corporation and registered charity dedicated to the preservation and celebration of Ontario’s history for people of all ages and cultural backgrounds.

To learn more about the OHS’s Honours and Awards Program, or to submit a nomination, please visit https://ontariohistoricalsociety.ca/honours-awards/ or contact the Society’s offices by telephone or e-mail.