Book sale to support FFPLTC returns this Saturday

Get your shopping bags and shelves ready to support your local library this weekend.

The annual Friends of the Library book sale will run once again on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre (FFPLTC). The sale gets underway at 10:00 a.m., providing ample opportunity to book lovers in town to head down and pick up their newest read, or ten.

The annual book sale is a fundraiser event that supports the Friends, who in turn support programming at the FFPLTC. The book sale is cash only, and the Friends encourage book lovers to bring their own bags to take their haul home with them, as no bags will be available on site.

If you have a few older books or other items on the shelf that are in good quality and could use some new life, drop the books off at the Library this week before the end of the day Friday, which will allow volunteers to organize and set up the shelves with thousands of books, DVDs, Cds and more for perusal.