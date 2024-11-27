Biannual Spirit of Christmas fundraiser aims to donate $78,000

Although it began as a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society, the LaVerendrye General Hospital Auxiliary will be combining the Fall Tea they usually host with its biannual Spirit of Christmas fundraiser on December 1st. According to Marnie Cumming, the fundraiser will have a selection of “wonderful items” will be donated by local businesses and artisans. Moreover, the Auxiliary has pledged to raise $78,000 for hospital equipment this year, of which $35,000 is set aside for the purchase of a piece of equipment for the hospital that will “increase efficiency” an provide “better patient care” in the hospital.

“I don’t know exactly when it started, but you could say that many years ago. It began as a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society,” said Cumming. “The first event was really in a private home with a group of friends donating home-crafted items for auction, just amongst themselves, but it then quickly grew into a community event.”

Normally the group also hosts a Fall Tea as a fundraiser, but this year they are combining the two events.

While much of the event will be similar to previous years, Cumming says there will be some new additions.

“We’ll have the activities, a silent auction and a penny table, as we’ve had for a number of years,” said Cumming. “But, we’re going to be adding a roulette wheel and a pick-a-present and a bake sale to what people would normally think of as the Spirit of Christmas [event.]”

“The community always looks forward to enjoying dessert and coffee while they’re supporting a worthwhile cause.”

“We’ve had terrific support from the community, the local businesses and artisans,” said Cumming. “Our Auxiliary members have provided cash donations to support the event and also some wonderful items that will be up for auction.”

According to Cumming, some of the donated items might include a variety of gift baskets, jewellery, quilted items and glassware.

Moreover, Cumming says there will be a queen-size handmade quilt for auction at the event.

“In particular, we do have one of our members who has donated a queen-size quilt that people will have a chance to purchase tickets for.”

Purchase of the tickets and anything else at the event will go towards the LaVerendrye General Hospital Auxiliary’s fundraising efforts.

“This year, our auxiliary has pledged to raise $78,000 to purchase equipment,” said Cumming. “Along with the proceeds from the spirit of Christmas, we will be able to fulfill our first installment.”

Cumming says this first installment is for the purchase of a piece of hospital equipment called “Spacelab Central Monitoring System.”

“This monitor links to bedside monitors and displays multiple patients blood pressures, heart rates and oxygen saturations, so the nurse can see the current vitals for all patients,” said Cumming. “It just helps the nursing staff keep track of many patients.”

Cumming thinks this might aid nursing staff in working more efficiently, providing better care.

“I think it will be a help for the staff to be able to work efficiently … and to provide better patient care,” said Cumming.