Beyak Automotive Group hosting Canada Day celebrations again

After a successful event last year, the Beyak Automotive group is back to host Canada Day activities in Fort Frances.

Holly Kaemingh is the marketing and public relations manager for auto group which runs Sunset Country Ford and Fort Frances GM in Fort Frances and Fort Frances Collision Centre, and recently acquired Border GMC in International Falls.

Kaemingh says the celebrations will start with a parade down Front St. ending at the hospital.

“We are really excited to see Canada Day back again for another year,” Kaemingh said. “Our celebrations are going to include a parade down Front St., starting at the Sorting Gap Marina and going to the hospital.”

The parade is due to get started at 11 a.m. on Canada Day July 1.

Kaemingh says they’re looking to add to the parade contingent with businesses adding floats.

“We are still looking for parade participants, we need to fill up the parade to make it as fun and successful as we can for every one in our community,” she said. “Last year we had some kids on bikes and it was super cute, But I would love to see some floats come and join us.”

Businesses or families who would like to join the Canada Day parade can email Kaemingh at holly@beyakautogroup.com there is also a Facebook event page Canada Day Celebrations – Fort Frances.

After the parade the fun shifts lakeside to Point Park.

“We will be at the point park from 12 noon until four p.m. and we will have bouncy castles, face painting, bubbles, kite flying and sandcastle building,” Kaemingh said. “The ever-popular treasure hunt from last year. A big mountain of sand we fill it with coins and trinkets for the kids. The West Rainy River District Lions Club will be on hand doing the barbecue again. We are really excited to have them and thankful for all their help.”

They would still like to have more volunteers help with the various activities at the park as well and you can sign up via a link on the Facebook event or email Kaemingh as well for that.