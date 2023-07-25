Beat the heat this week

We’re heading into another heat event this week. Keep an eye on your neighbours and loved ones, and get to know the signs of heat illness. Spending time in a cool, comfortable space can help prevent heat illness. Those who don’t have access to air conditioning can spend time in cooled public spaces, such as the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Vulnerable populations are welcome at The Family Centre.

What are the signs and symptoms of heat illness? Here’s what Health Canada has to stay.

Heat Exhaustion

High body temperature

Confusion and lack of coordination

Skin rash

Muscle cramps

Dizziness or fainting

Nausea or vomiting

Heavy sweating

Headache

Rapid breathing and heartbeat

Extreme thirst

Dark urine and decreased urination

If you experience any of these symptoms during extreme heat, immediately move to a cool place and drink liquids; water is best.

Heat Stroke

High body temperature

Confusion and lack of coordination

Dizziness/Fainting

No sweating, but very hot, red skin

Heat stroke is a medical emergency! Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately. While waiting for help—cool the person right away by: