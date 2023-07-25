Beat the heat this week

We’re heading into another heat event this week. Keep an eye on your neighbours and loved ones, and get to know the signs of heat illness. Spending time in a cool, comfortable space can help prevent heat illness. Those who don’t have access to air conditioning can spend time in cooled public spaces, such as the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Vulnerable populations are welcome at The Family Centre.
What are the signs and symptoms of heat illness? Here’s what Health Canada has to stay.
Heat Exhaustion
- High body temperature
- Confusion and lack of coordination
- Skin rash
- Muscle cramps
- Dizziness or fainting
- Nausea or vomiting
- Heavy sweating
- Headache
- Rapid breathing and heartbeat
- Extreme thirst
- Dark urine and decreased urination
If you experience any of these symptoms during extreme heat, immediately move to a cool place and drink liquids; water is best.
Heat Stroke
- High body temperature
- Confusion and lack of coordination
- Dizziness/Fainting
- No sweating, but very hot, red skin
Heat stroke is a medical emergency! Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately. While waiting for help—cool the person right away by:
- moving them to a cool place, if you can;
- applying cold water to large areas of the skin; and
- fanning the person as much as possible.