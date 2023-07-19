Bass tent gets a welcome facelift

Organizers of the Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship (FFCBC) have everything covered heading into the tournament, with a newly-installed canopy.

The traditional white canopy had been showing its age when the Rainy River Future Development Corporation (RRFDC) reached out to the province for help. Thanks to a $116,250 provincial grant from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, the big tent is now sporting a brand-new blue-and-white striped canopy, which town employees erected on Friday. The grant also paid for a new shed to store the tent and equipment.

The facelift has been a welcome addition for tournament organizers, as well as the RRFDC, which uses the tent for a variety of major events, including FFCBC, Quest for the Best, Rainy River Pumpkin Festival, and Emo Canada Day celebrations.

The Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship is debuting a new canopy this year, purchased with a grant from the province. Other renovations include a new portable stage.

“These events bring much-needed tourism dollars to the community and stimulate local investment. Our new tent and storage shed will go a long way in allowing these events to put on a professional face,” said Gordon Armstrong, RRFDC president.

Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship Inc. has also been awarded a grant to replace its aging stage. The $83,639 grant will renew the venue with a new portable stage, where the weigh-ins and entertainment performances take place. The grant was announced last month. This year’s bass championship will see the return of a teen dance, hosted by MJ Interactive. Headline performers during the tournament be fan favourite Skye Wallace, who is making a return trip to Fort Frances, along with the band Goodnight Sunrise.

Kenora–Rainy River MP Greg Rickford was on hand for each of the funding announcements, and was proud that the fund could help his community.

“Our government understands the unique needs in the northwest, and we are proud to support partners in Rainy River,” he said.