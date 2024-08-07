Barbara Monaghan wins Summer 50/50 Jackpot

It took a bit to find and verify our last jackpot winner, but when she finally answered the call, Barbara Monaghan of Fort Frances was excited to learn she was sitting on a $9,243 ticket!

Barbara shared that this was her first time purchasing a Riverside 50/50 ticket. As a dedicated supporter of other NWO 50/50’s she questioned herself why she wasn’t supporting her local health care foundation and decided she should throw some support Riverside’s way and it paid off!

Tickets for the next draw are available now at www.riverside5050.ca.

Introducing a new $60 ticket tier for an even larger jackpot!