Awareness Walk changing plans due to weather concerns

The Every Child Matters Awareness Walk being planned for tomorrow, Friday, September 29, 2023, is being forced to change some of its plans due to concerns surrounding weather that is being forecast to roll through the district.

According to organizing committee member Bill Morrison, the starting point for the event is being changed from the Sorting Gap Marina to the baseball diamonds located at The Point Park. The walk will then proceed down the route along Idylwild Drive to the Nanicost building, where a moment of silence will be observed at the Residential School Memorial, and the walk will then conclude at the Couchiching Multi-Use Facility.

The change in route will help to keep activities out of the rain as much as possible, and Morrison noted that the Nanicost Gym will serve as a shelter in the event of worsening weather in the event it strikes before the walkers reach the Multi-Use Facility.

The event is still scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m., and walkers are being encouraged to wear weather-appropriate clothing.