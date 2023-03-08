Area residents reminded to observe ACGO gaming laws

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) want to remind members of the public to follow the rules set out by the Alcohol Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The AGCO is responsible for regulating the alcohol, horse racing, and cannabis retail sector as well as administering charity lottery licenses under the direction of the Ministry of the Attorney General. The OPP want to encourage compliance with the rules and regulations as well as remind the public to apply for lottery licenses when organizing gambling events such as 50/50 draws, sports betting, and raffles.

Members of the public can refer to the AGCO website, www.agco.ca for all rules and regulations.

The OPP is committed to keeping our communities safe. If you suspect illegal gambling or offences related to alcohol or cannabis, contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.