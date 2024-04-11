Appreciation Barbecue shows thanks to volunteers

The Town of Fort Frances is celebrating National Volunteer Week by paying it back.

The Town will be hosting its second Volunteer Appreciation Barbecue, to be held April 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the memorial Sports Centre. The Kiwanis Club is donating its event barbecue and propane, with Town staff and council offering the labour for this free community event.

Our municipality is incredibly lucky to have so many dedicated individuals of all ages who contribute to this community, said Mayor Andrew Hallikas. “Volunteers are the backbone of any community. I am so very grateful for all of the devoted, involved volunteers who make the Town of Fort Frances and our community a better place to live, work, and play for all of us.”

April 14th to 20th is National Volunteer Week, with this year’s theme being Every Moment Matters. According to Volunteer Canada, this year’s theme is to highlights the importance of every volunteer and each contribution they make at a moment when we need support more than ever. The sharing of time, skills, empathy, and creativity is vital to the inclusivity, strength, and wellbeing of our communities.

If you volunteer for any organization in Fort Frances, you are encouraged to stop by the Volunteer Appreciation Barbecue.

“On behalf of the Town of Fort Frances, its council, administration, and staff, I would like to thank all of the wonderful, dedicated volunteers who so generously give of their time and talents, for the benefit of everyone, no matter where you live,” said Hallikas.