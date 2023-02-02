And the winner is…

Riverside Foundation for Health Care is excited to announce that the winner of the first 50/50 jackpot of 2023 is Wendy Wreggitt of Fort Frances, ON with the winning ticket number Z-4169412. Wendy is the lucky recipient of $11,692 with the same amount going to the Foundation. The draw was made Tuesday, January 31st at 11:00am in the Foundation Office.

Wendy has been supporting the lottery sporadically and made a smart last minute decision to purchase tickets in January. Although she doesn’t have any plans for her winnings yet, she hopes to put it towards something fun!

Thanks to revenue from the April-November 2022 ticket purchases, two spacelab monitors for the OR and one spacelab monitor specific for pediatrics have been purchased for Riverside Health Care Facilities and are now in use. Proceeds from current raffles will be used to purchase a Cellavision DC-1 for the lab. This software, which identifies white blood cells, will be extremely helpful to the lab staff. Low staff numbers and new technologists that do not have the experience to identify abnormal cells means that identification can take some time. Because of the ability to send pictures to the pathologist to help identify cells, the Cellavision provides more accurate and faster identification which can lead to a faster diagnoses of blood cancers. All funds for the Cellavision, which comes at an estimated cost of $33,000 are expected to be raised by the end of March or sooner.

Tickets for the February raffle are available now at www.riverside5050.ca or by calling the Foundation Office at 274-4803 to arrange for offline sales. Tickets are 10 for $5, 20 for $10, 100 for $20 or our best deal of 250 chances for $40. A $500 early bird draw sponsored by West End Motors and Westland Insurance will take place Wednesday, February 15 at 11:00am. Ticket sales for the jackpot close Monday, February 27 at 9:00 pm with the draw taking place Tuesday, February 28at 11:00 am.

The January Riverside Foundation for Health Care 50/50 winner has been selected. Pictured L-R: Tyler Cousineau, Insurance Advisor Westland Insurance, winner Wendy Wreggitt and her grandchildren Gavin Adams and Marina Wreggitt. – Submitted photo

The Riverside Foundation for Health Care is the fundraising entity for Riverside Health Care Facilities. It is our mission to raise funds for the purchase of medical equipment, the support of patient/client services, and the improvement of medical facilities for all residents of the area served by Riverside Health Care. Donors can choose to designate their donation to a specific facility, department, or approved piece of capital equipment. Every dollar designated to a specific fund is used for it’s intended purpose. Riverside Foundation honours the capital approval process that is in place at Riverside Facilities and is only able to support the purchase of any medical equipment, support patient/client services, and support any improvement of medical facilities that has been granted approval by Riverside Health Care Facilities.