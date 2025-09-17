American anglers fined: Water access for U.S. fishers remains ongoing vexation for mayor

Two American anglers have been fined a total of more than $8,000 after being caught with more than 100 pieces of unlawfully packaged fish last year while leaving Canada at the Fort Frances border crossing.

The two Louisiana men had pleaded guilty in May to possession of bags of cut-up fish flesh. The size of the pieces and lack of skin made it difficult to determine the number or species of fish without further forensic analysis, meaning it could not be accurately counted or identified.

The fines came just as Fort Frances Mayor Andrew Hallikas reiterated his frustration with anglers from the United States having free rein on Canadian waters, specifically Rainy Lake and Lake of the Woods, due to permitting loopholes.

“As long as the American fishing guide has a work permit, which the Canadian government gives out, they don’t have to go through any port of entry,” Hallikas told a recent round table discussion with provincial officials. “So the anglers and guides don’t have to go through customs.”

The American men were charged with the offences in connection with a June 2024 Fisheries inspection of vehicles exiting Canada, not a routine customs stop.

James Shoemake was fined $3,000 and received a five-year fishing licence suspension. Michael Williams was fined $5,125 and received a one-year fishing licence suspension. They were returning south of the border from Lake of the Woods with four large bags of frozen, cut, and skinned fish.

All fish caught and retained by anglers must be packaged in a manner that is easy for conservation officers to count and identify under Ontario Fishery Regulations.

Hallikas says the work permit issue is a benefit that is advertised by some guides as a feature to lure clients.

“What we’re seeing now is a proliferation of resorts on the American side of Rainy Lake and Lake of the Woods to the detriment of local guides and local fishing camps,” he said.

Hallikas was recently invited to a seat at the round table discussion with provincial Natural Resources Minister Mike Harris and Greg Rickford, the MPP for Kenora-Rainy River and minister of indigenous affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation.

“I was fortunate to be seated next to Minister Harris, so I had the opportunity to have a conversation with him,” Hallikas told town council during its Sept. 8 meeting.

The mayor’s presentation in Sioux Narrows was partially based on a report by the Coalition of Rainy Lake and Lake of the Woods Communities and Stakeholders put out. Fort Frances is a coalition member. Hallikas’ argument was also informed by a conversation with a fishing guide who works on Rainy Lake.

The MNR has drones that the OPP can use to surveil the area, Hallikas said. He’s received reports of whole flotillas of fishers coming into the area.

“He (Harris) is interested in acquiring hard data on the number of incursions by American anglers into Canadian waters, and the drones can assist with that,” he said.

There was also discussion about the MNR working with local organizations to be more proactive on the issue.

“I left this meeting feeling that our concerns were well heard and will be looked into,” Hallikas said. “I also mentioned that the province could do more by lobbying the federal government to cease giving out work permits to American fishing guides.”

He said the U.S. guides’ and anglers’ access to Canadian waters is a product of trade agreements. As such, Canadian fishing camps should be allowed work permits to gain the same access to American waters.

“In fact, when we apply for them, we’re turned down flat,” Hallikas said. “So there’s some gross unfairness there.”