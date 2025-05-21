Alzheimer Walk for Memories runs this Saturday

Take advantage of the weekend by turning out to the Sorting Gap Marina this Saturday to support the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s.

The annual awareness and fundraiser walk is once again being held by the Alzheimer Society of Kenora-Rainy River Districts. According to the organization, more than $50 million has been raised as a direct result of the walks since 2015, helping them provide materials and support to those living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia at no cost.

The walk is scheduled to get underway with registration beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025, and the walk starting shortly after. The walk will proceed along the riverfront as it has in past years, though flooding in 2022 saw the walk temporarily relocated to the track at Fort Frances High School.

To pre-register for the event, or to donate to the cause, visit the Alzheimer Society of Kenora-Rainy River District website at https://support.alzheimer.ca/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=5245.